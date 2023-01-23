COURT HOUSE – A tragedy was averted Jan. 23, when police responded to a report of a suicidal man at a business on Route 9, south of Route 83.
The man, who police would not identify, came out of the building he was in and surrendered to authorities, who transported him for a mental health evaluation, according to a police department spokesman.
“He basically came out on his own,” Lt. Tracey Super, of Middle Township Police Department, said.
The business where the incident occurred is closed Mondays, according to its website, and it is unclear how police got the call. The Herald is not naming the business out of respect for the individual’s privacy.
Super would not say the nature of the suicidal threat or whether the subject had a gun.
“I can’t comment on that,” he said.
Middle units and State Police responded at the same time, Super added. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. in Middle Township, but near the border of Dennis Township, where New Jersey State Police patrol. Route 9 was closed in both directions for about ten minutes while police responded to the scene.
Shay Roddy, who primarily covers the Wildwoods, is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.
