COURT HOUSE - Rio Station in Rio Grande has changed hands.
Middle Township Committee approved the person-to-person transfer of the liquor license April 4 to the restaurant’s new ownership, TSP Rio LLC.
The new owners are not unfamiliar with the challenges of running a bar and eatery in the county. Bill and Megan Bumbernick, aka TSP Rio, are the people behind the Surfing Pig and the Swine Bar, both in North Wildwood.
According to Bill Bumbernick, plans call for doing some cosmetic work on the existing facility, with the expectation that the building will be demolished and the restaurant rebuilt down the line.
Megan Bumbernick said immediate plans called for keeping the menu substantially the same, “with a few additions,” she added.
A server at the restaurant said the additions may include barbecue, a specialty at the Surfing Pig.
For years, Rio Station has also been a recipient of Wine Spectator’s annual Award of Excellence for its extensive wine list. Megan Bumbernick promised that the tradition of an excellent wine list will not be lost in the transfer.
