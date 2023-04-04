Front Entrance.JPG

The front entrance to the entertainment complex where the box office and concession stand will be.  

 Collin Hall

RIO GRANDE – More than $2 million over budget, the planned entertainment complex in County Commons in Rio Grande is the most difficult project Clint Bunting, chief executive officer of Town Square Entertainment, has ever worked on. 

Chandelier.JPG

The center is filled with ornate chandeliers. 
Back Bar.JPG

A round bar sits by the bowling alley.  
Party Room.JPG

A party room for private events will sit behind the arcade, which has not yet been installed.  

