Who doesn’t know someone down with the flu or some similar respiratory illness?
According to the most recent weekly New Jersey Influenza and Respiratory Illness Surveillance Report, “outbreaks of influenza and RSV continue to be reported in all settings in the state.” Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has been especially prevalent this year, with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) RSV detections report showing that the five-week average of detections in New Jersey is at a higher level than it has been since well before the pandemic.
Now, just as flu and RSV have hit hard, the CDC is reporting rising Covid cases. In New Jersey hospitalizations due to Covid are up 36% in the last month, according to the state dashboard. These Covid case levels remain well below the peaks at the start of 2022, but they add complication and burden on a health care system dealing with an early peak in the flu season and a resurgent RSV. Statewide, eight percent of RSV tests are showing positive results.
Dr. Andrea McCoy, chief medical officer at Cape Regional Health System (CRHS), said that influenza-like illness (ILI) is a common reason for emergency room visits and that visits for respiratory infections are increased at Cape Regional Urgent Care and Cape Regional Physicians Associates practices as well.
She added that it is “challenging to know what ‘normal’ levels are due to the Covid surges experienced during the holiday season the last two years.”
McCoy states that about 10% of patients seen in the emergency department are positive for one of these three respiratory infections, with the greatest number of positive tests being for those less than 18 or more than 65-years-old.
She added: “Additionally, about 10 - 15% of those admitted patients have one of these respiratory infections.”
Another clear sign of the spread of viral respiratory illness is absenteeism in schools. The state reports data on absenteeism due to ILI. The most recent numbers put Cape May County schools at 10.76% absenteeism due to ILI. That’s among the highest percentages across all 21 counties. Tragically, the state has just reported its first influenza associated pediatric death of 2022.
Children have been hit especially hard this season. The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) reports that 70% of all state general pediatric beds have been filled by the start of December. While influenza is the ailment responsible for most emergency room visits, RSV is responsible for the highest number of hospitalizations. In a report entitled Children with Respiratory Illnesses are Flooding Hospitals, the NJHA says vaccination offers the best protection.
Long-term care facilities are also seeing expanded numbers of outbreaks compared to previous years. This comes with the caveat that the numbers do not include Covid cases.
Hospitals have been challenged to maintain a healthy staff in the face of the spread of respiratory infections.
McCoy noted that “on any given day,we have a number of our own team members who are out sick with flu, Covid or other respiratory viruses. We continue to screen our team members for symptoms daily and have strict mask requirements while in our buildings. We need a healthy workforce to care for our community.”
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky warned last week that flu hospitalizations are at their highest level for this time of year in over a decade. Health officials have expressed concern that holiday gatherings will lead to further spread of ILI. They argue that individuals need to resist vaccine fatigue. The CDC reports lower than desirable levels of acceptance of flu vaccines and Covid boosters this year.
Both the flu season and the appearance of RSV are annual events. Health officials say that the protections taken during the pandemic may have contributed to lower levels of immunity to other respiratory illnesses,with one consequence being the heightened level of infection this year.
The Cape May County Health Department advises all individuals six-months-or-older be vaccinated for seasonal flu.The county website lists available flu clinics.
The New Jersey Department of Health requires all children six-months-old to 59-months-old be vaccinated for flu in order to qualify to attendchildcare or preschool facilities during the flu season, which extends to the end of March.
This advice comes as national news sources say Covid vaccine hesitancy is leading to a reluctance by some to have children vaccinated for other common childhood diseases, including measles.The CDC is reporting a lower level of vaccine coverage nationally for the most recent school year data, in comparison to previous years.
The spread of ILI can also be slowed when individuals practice preventative hygiene. County health officials advise hand washing, avoiding others when sick, avoiding others who may be ill, covering mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, and avoiding frequent touching of eyes, nose and mouth.
Taking added precautions may be especially important this year given that we are experiencing such high levels of infection so early in the season.
