Frank Vogel, holding the microphone, after the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA Finals Oct. 11, 2020. Vogel, a native of Wildwood Crest, was fired by the Lakers April 10, according to an ESPN report. 

 Los Angeles Lakers/File Photo

LOS ANGELES – Wildwood Crest native Frank Vogel is out as head coach of the Lakers, just two years after winning the NBA Championship in 2020, according to an ESPN report. 

The Lakers reportedly decided to fire Vogel April 10 and were planning to inform Vogel as soon as April 11, though he has not confirmed the report of his ouster. 

“I haven’t been told s---,” Vogel told reporters after the Lakers 146-141 overtime win over Denver April 10, the final game of their season.  

The Lakers finished 11th in the Western Conference, with a 33-49 record in 2022, and did not make the playoffs this year. Vogel spent three seasons as head coach, and had his contract extended this past offseason. He has one year remaining on the deal. 

Lakers star Lebron James said he also had only heard the reports and had no official confirmation of the news when he met the media April 11.   

"I respect Frank as a coach, as a man," James said. "The partnership that we've had over the past few years has been nothing but just candid, great conversations. He's a guy who gives everything to the game. Prepared us every single night with his coaching staff. At the end of the day, I don't know what's going to happen, but I've got nothing but respect for him." 

In his three seasons, Vogel went 127-98 overall, making the playoffs in his first two seasons. 

