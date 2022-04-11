LOS ANGELES – Wildwood Crest native Frank Vogel is out as head coach of the Lakers, just two years after winning the NBA Championship in 2020, according to an ESPN report.
The Lakers reportedly decided to fire Vogel April 10 and were planning to inform Vogel as soon as April 11, though he has not confirmed the report of his ouster.
“I haven’t been told s---,” Vogel told reporters after the Lakers 146-141 overtime win over Denver April 10, the final game of their season.
The Lakers finished 11th in the Western Conference, with a 33-49 record in 2022, and did not make the playoffs this year. Vogel spent three seasons as head coach, and had his contract extended this past offseason. He has one year remaining on the deal.
Lakers star Lebron James said he also had only heard the reports and had no official confirmation of the news when he met the media April 11.
"I respect Frank as a coach, as a man," James said. "The partnership that we've had over the past few years has been nothing but just candid, great conversations. He's a guy who gives everything to the game. Prepared us every single night with his coaching staff. At the end of the day, I don't know what's going to happen, but I've got nothing but respect for him."
In his three seasons, Vogel went 127-98 overall, making the playoffs in his first two seasons.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.