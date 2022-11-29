Screen Shot 2022-11-29 at 2.43.04 PM.png
Courtesy Google Maps

OCEAN CITY – A prominent local hotel chain reportedly has a deal in place to acquire an old bank in downtown Ocean City, which it will repurpose into a boutique hotel.

