These recruits get ready to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner at the home of a local family. The Red Cross is looking for local families to host recruits on Thanksgiving and Christmas. They expect to have about 600 recruits for each holiday. 

COURT HOUSE - With more than 600 U.S. Coast Guard recruits at Training Center Cape May (TRACEN) expected at Thanksgiving and Christmas, the American Red Cross is accepting applications from people in the Cape May area who wish to become a host family for Operation Fireside.

