Wildwood Beach Scramble Austin Jones .jpg

Austin Jones, a professional Red Bull UTV (utility terrain vehicle) racer, stands by his vehicle at the Beach Scramble in Wildwood May 6. 

 Collin Hall

WILDWOOD – After more than a year of planning, Red Bull athletes hit the Wildwood sands for the first time, May 6, as part of the “Red Bull Beach Scramble,” where racers suited up and drove modified utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) around a massive track on the beach next to Mariner’s Pier.

Wildwood Beach Scramble jumping UTV .jpg

UTV number 69, adorned in the American flag, hits a jump on the Red Bull Beach Scramble sand course that was erected next to Mariner’s Pier in Wildwood May 6.  
Wildwood Beach Scramble turned over UTV.jpg

The UTV seen in the middle of the photo flipped over from taking a turn too quickly. These kinds of mistakes are more common for amateur drivers, and this flip was the second one of the day 
Wildwood Beach Scramble sliding UTV.jpg

A UTV tears up the sand at the Red Bull Beach Scramble May 6.  
Wildwood Beach Scramble Seth Quintero.jpg

Seth Quintero has raced UTVs since he was 11. He signed to Red Bull when he was 12. He came out to Wildwood to “show face” and have fun racing at the Red Bull Beach Scramble, a two-day UTV race that marks Red Bull’s first event in Cape May County.  
Wildwood Beach Scramble UTV by tent.jpg

UTVs race around the Red Bull Beach Scramble sand course on the Wildwood beaches May 6.  
Wildwood Beach Scramble Red Bull MINI Cooper .jpg

Red Bull branded Mini Coopers were stationed on the beach for the Beach Scramble May 6. The small truck bed at the back of the vehicle has been custom made into a cooler.  
Wildwood Beach Scramble track view of morey's pier.jpg

A view of the racetrack that was made on the Wildwood beaches for the Red Bull Beach Scramble. The Great Nor'Easter, Morey’s inverted steel coaster, can be seen prominently.  

