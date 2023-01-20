Flanders Hotel

The Cape May County chamber’s annual “Women in Business” conference returns in March to the Flander’s Hotel.

 Courtesy of the Flanders Hotel

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

When: Wednesday, March 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments