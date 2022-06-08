Escape the Cape Triathlon Map.png

The planned route is pictured.

NORTH CAPE MAY – Lower Township police are advising the public of road closures in North Cape May June 12 for the annual Escape the Cape Triathlon.

Between 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., people who live on the following streets can expect road closures, detours and delays: Jonathan Hoffman, Seashore Road south of the canal, the West Cape May Bridge, New England Road south of the canal, Bayshore Road south of the canal, Stimpson Lane, Shunpike Road south of the canal, Lincoln Boulevard, Atlantic Avenue, Emerson Avenue, Beach Drive and Channel Apartments.

The public can refer to the map provided for more information.

Complete information can be found at www.delmosports.com

