NWPD Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH WILDWOOD - As of July 12 at 3 p.m., the North Wildwood Police Department announced that Kaylee Mehaffey, who had previously been reported missing, had been found. 

The North Wildwood Police Department requested assistance from the public to locate the missing 16 year old female late in the afternoon July 11.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments