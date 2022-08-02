LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department previously sought the public's assistance in finding Tyias Corliss, 15, of Villas. As of 6:15 p.m. August 2, Corliss had been found, per a Lower Township police release.

