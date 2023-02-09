Jimmy Singh, owner of the new “The Shore Eat” in Court House, brings a Greek twist to the burgers he serves at his newest restaurant.
When you think of a tradition burger, you might think of a fat patty cooking rather slowly on a grill. The burger patties at Shore Eat are grilled quickly and “smashed” onto a high-temperature grill until each one is lean and thin. This process was first made popular in America by the Smashburger chain, but Jimmy brings this time-honored process to the shore for the first time.
This “smash” process cooks patties quicky and gives them a crispy outer-layer. The final burgers at Shore Eat are composed of several thin patties, which are layered with toppings like bacon, seasoning, and varied sauces into a hearty treat.
Shore Eat also specializes in cheesesteaks, a menu item with a lot of local competition. To set theirs apart, Shore Eat uses filet mignon steak patties sliced into thick cuts. Sage Wilson, who works behind the counter at Shore Eat, says that their cheesesteaks are ”juicier and a lot less dry” than most cheesesteaks in the area.
Some menu items might surprise first-time guests. “Eggplant fries” are a favorite; thick slices of fresh eggplant are fried with a thick batter and light seasoning until golden brown. Their spicy cordon blu, usually a higher-end menu item, is also a great buy at this price point.
Jimmy has been a local business owner for nearly a decade now. He worked at a local pizza spot for many years while pinching pennies and saving money. His efforts eventually led to business ownership; he bought a gas station with the money he saved all those years.
Gas stations are reliable investments, and the capital he raised there let him pursue his true dream: to open a restaurant.
Jimmy now brings a wide selection of high-quality fast eats and takeout to Court House.
Shore Eat has been in business for over a month at the Cornerstone Plaza, which has really come into its own in the past year with the addition of many vibrant businesses.
“We’ve found a lot of success here, this new plaza brings a lot of traffic,” Jimmy said.
For smashed burgers, thick-cut cheesesteaks, and surprising menu items, check out The Shore Eat in Court House on 709 Rt. 9 South at the Cornerstone Plaza. Give them a call at (609) 536-2449, or visit their Facebook page.
