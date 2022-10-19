RIO GRANDE - As part of its effort to expand vital services to the marginalized community in Cape May County, The Branches Outreach Center moved into a larger, newly renovated building located at 201 Hirst Avenue, Rio Grande, NJ 08242. The center also hired its first Executive Director, Maria Elena Hallion, PhD.
The Branches Outreach Center to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Building in Rio Grande
