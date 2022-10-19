NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RIO GRANDE - As part of its effort to expand vital services to the marginalized community in Cape May County, The Branches Outreach Center moved into a larger, newly renovated building located at 201 Hirst Avenue, Rio Grande, NJ 08242. The center also hired its first Executive Director, Maria Elena Hallion, PhD.

