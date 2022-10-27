CAPE MAY - Sturdy Savings Bank has announced that Nichol Hoff, who had been the Branch Manager/Assistant Vice President at the Rio Grande Branch, is now taking on that role at the Cape May branch, located at 701 Washington Street.
Hoff brings 30 years of experience in the field of banking to her position, having served in the branch manager capacity at Sturdy Savings Bank, and prior to that, the former Sun National Bank in Rio Grande.
As Branch Manager, Hoff is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the day-to-day operations, business development, and community involvement through active participation in various civic and service club organizations.
“I am excited and proud to continue my career with Sturdy Savings Bank and work with my new team and be actively involved in the beautiful, historic city of Cape May,” said Hoff.
“We are excited about the talent and experience Nichol brings to the Sturdy Savings Bank family as branch manager at our Cape May branch. We know that the staff and customers in Cape May, as well as all of our branches, are in good hands with the stellar management team we have on board,” said Sturdy Savings Bank President and CEO Gerald L. Reeves.
Hoff can be contacted by calling the Cape May Branch of Sturdy Savings Bank at (609) 898-1213 or emailing nhoff@sturdyonline.com.
Sturdy Savings Bank is celebrating 100 years of providing personalized banking services to the communities it serves in Cape May and Atlantic Counties. Founded in 1922, Sturdy Savings Bank’s 100-year legacy has been built on the foundation of providing full-service banking and financing solutions to its customers, and supporting the community with donations, event participation and support.