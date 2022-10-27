Hoff

Nichol Hoff will take on the role of Branch Manager / Assistant Vice President at Sturdy's Cape May branch.

CAPE MAY - Sturdy Savings Bank has announced that Nichol Hoff, who had been the Branch Manager/Assistant Vice President at the Rio Grande Branch, is now taking on that role at the Cape May branch, located at 701 Washington Street.

