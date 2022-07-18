NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WOODBINE - The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public's assistance with locating John Dayton, 55, of Woodbine, Cape May County.

John was last seen around February 2 in the area of Franklin Street in Woodbine. He is described as a white male, approximately 5'9", 180 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. John is known to frequent Smokey's Meat Market in Woodbine and Bubba's Discount Liquor Store on Delsea Drive in Vineland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop “A” Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698 or the State Police Missing Persons & Human Trafficking Unit at 609-882-2000, ext. 2893. Anonymous tips are welcome.

