The suspects are pictured stealing a bike.

DENNIS TOWNSHIP – The New Jersey State Police seek the public’s assistance in identifying men wanted for dirt bike thefts.

Multiple suspects allegedly stole dirt bikes in Cumberland and Cape May County.

Two suspects stole two dirt bikes from a locked shed in Maurice River Township May 30 at 3:17 a.m., police say.

One suspect is identified as a male with a medium build, dark beard and mustache, wearing a light color hooded sweatshirt. The other is a male also wearing a light color hooded sweatshirt and a black mask.

Two suspects stole two separate dirt bikes from a garage in Dennis Township June 3 at approximately 4:30 a.m., police say.

Both suspects are described as males with medium builds, wearing light color hooded sweatshirts, light color t-shirts and black masks. One of the males has a tatoo on his right wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police in Woodbine at 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.

