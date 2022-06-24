  • From the NJ State Police

Security camera footage of a suspect on a property in Upper Township.

WOODBINE - The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man who committed multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts in Cape May County.

On June 19, at approximately 12:05 a.m., the suspect was captured on video surveillance attempting to break into a vehicle in Upper Township. The suspect is described as a white male and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Varinder Singh at Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome. 

