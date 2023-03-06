NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY - The Sea Isle City Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred on February 25, 2023, on the 300-block of 42nd Place at approximately 11:20 pm. Assistance from the public is requested to identify the males in the attached photos, who may be witnesses to the incident.     

