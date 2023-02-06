DEnnis FIure Goshen Vol Fire Image.jpg

Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions joined efforts to fight a house fire in the 900 block of Route 47 in the early morning Feb. 6. The fire call came in a little after 6 a.m. and all occupants were able to exit the house safely.

SOUTH DENNIS – A relief effort is being conducted to aid a Dennis Township family who lost everything in a two-alarm house fire Feb. 6.

