CAPE MAY - The Cape May Police Department Detective Division is asking for the public’s assistance with the identification of the two pictured individuals.

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, the two individuals entered The Great White Shark on the Washington Street Mall and removed items on display for sale by concealing them and leaving the store without paying for the items.

The male subject is seen on surveillance video removing clothing items from the hangers on display and placing the items into the female’s bag. The two then leave the store together on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape May Police Detectives at 609-884-9507. The Cape May Police Department thanks you in advance for your assistance with keeping our community safe!

