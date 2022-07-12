POLICE LINE POLICE TAPE CRIME SCENE FILE STOCK PHOTO LOGO
WHITESBORO - The Middle Township Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 4 p.m. July 9.

They are now seeking the public's assistance in locating Malik Brogden, 22, of Maryland, according to a Middle Township police release.

Police said the victim, a 22-year-old woman from Whitesboro, reported being approached by Brogden, her ex-boyfriend, at her place of employment and then she got in her vehicle and left the area.

Brogden followed her in his vehicle and fired one shot toward her vehicle in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue, in Whitesboro, according to police. Neither she nor her vehicle were struck by the round. 

Brogden then fled the scene in his vehicle, reported to be a black 2013 two-door Mercedes 350 with temporary Maryland plates.

There is an arrest warrant for Brogden for the following charges: Two counts of first-degree attempted homicide, two counts of second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, second-degree possession of a handgun without a permit and fourth-degree stalking.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the location of Brogden to contact the Middle Township Major Crimes Unit, at 609-465-8700, or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, at 609-465-1135.

Any charges are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

