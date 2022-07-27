NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH WILDWOOD - The North Wildwood Police Department has been conducting an investigation and is requesting assistance from the public to identify two suspects in a theft investigation that occurred on June 20, 2022, at approximately 9:15 PM in the area of the 100 block of West Spruce Avenue. 

296029514_424108646425264_8232110892324640222_n.jpg

The vehicle used by the suspects is seen pulling out of a parking spot.

