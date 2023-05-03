Corey McFadden

Corey McFadden

 Courtesy Wall Township Police Department's Facebook page

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ERMA – Lower Township police and Wall Township police are working to locate a missing Cape May mail carrier whose car was found abandoned on the Garden State Parkway (GSP) in Monmouth County.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments