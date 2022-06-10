OC beach lifeguard stand

A lifeguard stand on the Ocean City beach.

 By James Kirkikis

OCEAN CITY - The Ocean City Beach Patrol will be guarding beaches daily starting Saturday, June 11. Beaches are guarded from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

The following beaches will be guarded: North Street, Steneton Place, St. Charles Place, Brighton Place, 6thStreet surfing beach, 5th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 14th, 15th, 18th, 26th, 30th, 34th, 36th, 44th, 50th, and 58thstreets.

Additional beaches will be added throughout June until the beach patrol reaches full staffing.

