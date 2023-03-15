OC-STORY Hudson PANS- Hudson.JPG

Shown is Hudson Biederman, 5, from the GoFundMe page set up to help him get testing and treatment for pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome (PANS).

OCEAN CITY – An Ocean City couple is looking to a doctor in Indianapolis, Indiana, to help solve their son’s health problems stemming from multiple causes – something the boy's mother said their health insurance doesn’t even recognize as a treatable condition.

OC-Story Hudson PANS-Family.jpg

Hudson Biederman is shown with his parents, Brittney and John Biederman. The couple has taken their son to Indianapolis, Indiana to get treatment for a very rare condition that seems to be caused by mold and complicated by a tick-borne disease.

