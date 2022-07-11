293158196_413022387533890_1130930499835911684_n.jpg

Kaylee Mehaffey

 From the North Wildwood Police Department

NORTH WILDWOOD - The North Wildwood Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to help locate a 16 year old female last seen in North Wildwood on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Kaylee Mehaffey is a white female, approximately 5'5" and 120 lbs. with long light brown hair and hazel eyes (picture attached). She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with a pink/blue large circle design on the back, burgundy shorts, brown slipper/sandals and possibly wearing a white ball cap that reads "Shippensburg Field Hockey". Mehaffey frequents the North Wildwood and Wildwood boardwalk in the summer but primarily resides in Harleysville, PA. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaylee Mehaffey is asked to contact North Wildwood Police Dispatch at (609) 522-2411 or use our TEXT-A-TIP by texting TIP NWPD followed by your message, to 888777

