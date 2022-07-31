296743288_426241379545324_8881682005685512741_n.jpg

Surveillance photo of car theft suspect.

 Provided

NORTH WILDWOOD - The North Wildwood Police Department is conducting an investigation and is requesting assistance from the public to identify a suspect in a motor vehicle theft investigation that occurred on July 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 AM in the area of the 100 East block of 10th Avenue.

