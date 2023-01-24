"My 2 Cents" are opinion pieces, the placement of which is paid for by the author.
I went to Roman Catholic schools in the 1950s and 1960s. Back then, Catholic schools were staffed mostly by dedicated religious sisters (nuns), brothers and priests. In the 1970s, for various reasons, fewer and fewer sisters, brothers and priests became available for teaching. Consequently, lay educators joined them and began to staff and administer Catholic schools. Thanks to these individuals, Catholic schools continue to serve our communities.
National Catholic Schools Week, an annual celebration, is a time to highlight Catholic Christian education. This year, it runs from January 29 to February 4. On its website, the National Catholic Educational Association lists 12 reasons why parents and guardians choose Catholic schools:
- Catholic schools offer an education that combines Catholic faith and teachings with academic excellence.
- We partner with parents [and guardians] in the faith formation of their children.
- We set high standards for student achievement and help them succeed.
- We provide a balanced academic curriculum that integrates faith, culture and life.
- We use technology effectively to enhance education.
- We instill in students the value of service to others.-
- We teach students respect of self and others.
- We emphasize moral development and self-discipline.
- We prepare students to be productive citizens and future leaders.
- We have a 99 percent high school graduation rate. 85 percent of our graduates go to college.
- We cultivate a faculty and staff of people who are dedicated, caring and effective.
- We provide a safe and welcoming environment for all. Catholic schools welcome students of all Christian backgrounds and of other religions.
Also of interest, many schools have tuition aid and scholarship programs. Several Catholic schools serve our area: Wildwood Catholic in North Wildwood (Pre-K to 12), Bishop McHugh in Ocean View (Pre-K to 8), Saint Joseph in Somers Point (Pre-K to 8) and Holy Spirit in Absecon (9 to 12).Their websites offer helpful information.
These schools invite interested parents and guardians to come and visit. Sincere thanks to the many generous folks, who in one way or another, continue to make Catho-lic schools possible for our children and teens. May God bless you abundantly for all that you do!