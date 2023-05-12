Jania Alex

Jania Alex

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

VILLAS – The Lower Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen from Villas.  

Recommended for you

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments