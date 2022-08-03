LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding Gianna Spivey, 15, of Villas. Police said in a release that Spivey is a 5'10", approximately 170 lb. caucasian female.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments