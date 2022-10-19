Lower Awards 2022

Pictured are the officers and directors installed for 2023 of the Lower Township Chamber of Commerce. From Left: County Commissioner Marie Hayes, Gregg Rudinski, Allison Kruse, Marcia McCulley, Rob Gleason, Treasurer Kin Erichsen, Secretary Stephanie Devlin, 2nd Vice President Christa Linnington, 1st Vice President Jim Kelly, President Susan Cubberley, and Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel. Not pictured is Kim Cresse. 

 Jerry Fitzpatrick

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

LOWER TOWNSHIP - The Lower Township Chamber of Commerce held its 29th annual installation and awards dinner Oct. 13. The theme of their dinner was Breast Cancer Awareness Month. New officers and directors for 2023 were installed and many awards were given out to chamber members.  

Lower Awards 2022 Marie Hayes and Linda Williams

Cape May County Commissioner Marie Hayes presents Lower Township Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Linda Williams with an award in recognition of her community service and dedication at the Lower Township Chamber of Commerce 2022 Awards Dinner. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments