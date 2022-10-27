Don Daigle

The idea behind the 4% Rule is straightforward: Withdraw 4% of your nest egg the first year of your retirement, then increase that amount each year by enough to account for inflation. This way, your money will likely last for at least 30 years (assuming you stay invested half in stocks and half in bonds).  

