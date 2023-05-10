Hotel Cabana 1

A fresh-made room at the new Hotel Cabana in Wildwood.

WILDWOOD - Hotel Cabana breathes new life into a building that long sat empty on the Wildwood boardwalk. SSN Hotels bought the property last year and squashed any fears that the building would be converted into condos.

