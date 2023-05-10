WILDWOOD - Hotel Cabana breathes new life into a building that long sat empty on the Wildwood boardwalk. SSN Hotels bought the property last year and squashed any fears that the building would be converted into condos.
Instead, the new owners refurbished the aging hotel and filled it with completely modern amenities that honor Wildwood’s Doo Wop charm.
The highlight of Hotel Cabana is the spectacular view offered by the rooftop sitting area and its proximity to the Wildwoods boardwalk. The new hotel was once the King’s Inn and can be found just off the boardwalk on 423 E 23rd Ave in North Wildwood.
The hotel is just a few steps away from classic Wildwood destinations like Morey’s Mariner’s Pier and Ed’s Funcade, the latter of which is home to the annual “Skee Ball World Championship.”
Hotel Cabana is perfect for families – many of the rooms have bunk beds. The newly remodeled rooms are filled with bright blues and oranges that transport guests to the heyday of Doo Wop, a musical and architectural movement that became so popular in Wildwood the town was once dubbed the “Doo Wop capital of the world.”
Pragnesh Patel, a representative with SSN Hotels, said the general atmosphere of the hotel is better than ever. “It’s a day and night difference - we redid everything top to bottom. From the roof to every corner of the interior. All of the rooms were gutted, replaced the carpet, installed new flooring, new beds, new furniture,” he said to the Herald.
The newly renovated hotel has been in the works for over a year and celebrated its grand opening in May of 2023. The rooftop area offers stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean over the Wildwood beaches. Guests can relax and soak up the sunset from this rooftop oasis, which is one of the best spots on the property to unwind and enjoy the stunning natural beauty of the area.
Each guestroom at Hotel Cabana includes a microwave and a fridge, which is a great convenience for guests who want to store snacks and drinks. The plush bedding provided in each room allows guests to relax after a fun-filled day exploring Wildwood. Many rooms are perfect for families. In addition to bunk beds, they offer cozy and comfortable sleeping spaces for kids.
Hotel Cabana boasts a seasonal outdoor pool, which is an excellent way to beat the heat during months when the ocean might still be a bit too cold.
SSN Hotels purchased their first hotel in 1993, but this is the company’s first foray in Cape May County. Their first property was in Atlantic City, and they have since expanded to many locations along the east coast.
Hotel Cabana is a fantastic option for anyone looking for accommodations that synergize well with everything Wildwood has to offer. That means no transportation hassle – the hotel is conveniently located near most of Wildwood’s top attractions.