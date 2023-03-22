MT-STORY RIO Fire Family.jpg

Shown are the four members of the Flynn-McElfresh family whose apartment burned up while they were out. The family lost virtually everything they had in the fire, and a friend has set up a GoFundMe page to help them recover.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RIO GRANDE – A Sunday evening fire in Rio Grande has left a family of four without a place to stay and any possessions.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments