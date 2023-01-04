If you're looking for year-round living close to the Avalon Beaches, don't miss out on 5 Fairway Drive in Swainton. Tucked back on a quiet cul-de-sac road, 5 Fairway is only a short eight-minute drive from Avalon’s beaches and eleven minutes from Sea Isle City. This well-maintained ranch-style single-family home is on a beautifully landscaped partially wooded 1.01 acre lot.
Inside the home are three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a four-season room, and an attached two-car garage. The garage has extra space for storage or a workshop/tool area and is in impeccable condition to use for more than just parking your vehicle. Outside the backyard has two outbuildings, perfect for storing your garden supplies and outdoor equipment. The interior is ready for you to move right in, with the property in excellent shape for new owners to move in without worrying about a lot of prep and cleaning beforehand.
The current owners have made a lot of improvements over the past several years ranging from the flooring, bathrooms, countertops and more. The rear deck has a hard piped gas hookup for a grill, a backup generator, a retractable awning on the back deck, a new water heater, and new leaf guards on the gutters. Much of the hard work has been done with improvements and maintenance, and now all left is for you to move in!
5 Fairway Drive is perfect for year-round residency or your shore getaway as a second home. Being a short drive from Avalon, Sea Ilse City, Stone Harbor, and other shore towns only a little further, the location is perfect for reaching all that Cape May County has to offer.
