Don’t pass up a great opportunity to own up to 4 storefronts on the Wildwood Boardwalk. 5200 – 5204 Boardwalk, Units 8-11 in Wildwood are newly listed for sale and can be purchased together or there are three options for purchasing them separately. History shows that commercial condo units directly on the Boardwalk do not come up for sale that often. Stop leasing andbuyto cement your business plans for years to come in this prime business location.
5200-52004 Boardwalk is located at the Shops at Ocean Towers which is at the start of the Wildwood Boardwalk and has a lot of foot traffic. Nearby is the Wildwood Convention Center, Wildwood Crest Community Center, and dozens of hotels, condo complexes, and motels.
Units 8, 9, 10, and 11 total approximately 3,385 square feet between the four units. All four units are offered with an asking price is $1,150,000. The units can also be purchased separately in three separate options. 5204 Boardwalk, Unit 8 has approximately 1,041 square feet of space and its asking price is $325,000. 5202 Boardwalk, Unit 9 has approximately 1,041 square feet of space and its asking price is $325,000. Units 10 & 11 are offered together and total approximately 1,303 square feet and their asking price is $500,000.
The equipment currently at the property and the business are not included in the sale. 5200-5204 Boardwalk has beenoperatedas the Castle Casino Arcade for the past 25+ years as a successful business. Theowner howeveris open to negotiation if an interested buyer would like to purchase the business & equipment along with the condo units.
Each condo unit is zoned as ‘Tourist/Entertainment’ in Wildwood which has a wide array of uses for a business which includes with approval, but is not only limited to restaurants, bars, theaters, bowling alleys, retail, offices, and beach sales & rentals.
Call today to schedule a showing or for additional info on this property including condo documents and business information. You can reach out to Coastline Realty directly at 609-884-5005 or contact the listing agent, Robert Hartman Jr, REALTOR® Sales Associate. His cell is 609-780-4626 or you can email him atBobHartmanJr@CoastlineRealty.com.
Hop over to our website for additional photos and property information for 5200-5204 Boardwalk, Units 8-11, in Wildwood, New Jersey.