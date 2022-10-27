CAPE MAY - It's no surprise that Sarah Mormello, a native of Pittsburgh, PA, found her way to Cape May, NJ.
She has always felt a tug toward the ocean and the small-town community vibe which inherently creates a sense of home no matter where one originates from. In 1999, she followed a call to Flagler College in St. Augustine, FL and received a BA in Journalism and Creative Writing. Nine years later, the journey of marriage and family pressed hard on the couple's decision for Sarah to change careers and swap the city life for the beach life, one much more in tune with raising nature-loving outdoorsy children.
Sarah's decision to join the real estate world evolved from a thirst for challenge, a perpetual desire for growth, and a life-long goal of being a positive force in the lives of others. With three spirited kids, she wanted a profession of flexibility---one with aspects of gratification and reward in the form of lasting connections while being a present and involved mom. Her desire to be part of a business that helps people find a place to bury their feet in the sand led her right to the doorstep of deSatnick Real Estate.
