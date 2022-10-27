Sarah Mormello

Sarah Mormello, originally from Pittsburgh, has come to call Cape May County home. 

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - It's no surprise that Sarah Mormello, a native of Pittsburgh, PA, found her way to Cape May, NJ.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments