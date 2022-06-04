Screen Shot 2022-06-04 at 10.18.43 AM.png

Poll workers pose with a voting machine at the Lower Cape Library in Villas. Early voting began June 3 and continues through June 5. Election day is June 7.

VILLAS – Early voting is available at three locations across Cape May County June 4 and 5. 

Voters can vote early in the June 7 primary election at any location and still receive their individualized ballot.

The polling places can be found at the Cape May Court House Library, the Upper Township Library and the Lower Township Library.

Hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 4 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 5.

Voters can still vote at their designated polling locations on election day between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Polling locations can be found at the state’s election website.

Locations

