I want to take a moment to remind all my friends and supporters to cast your vote to re-elect Jim Norris to Township Committee. Whether you are voting by mail or heading to the polls on November 8th, we need your support to keep the good work going.
It has been an honor to serve with Jim Norris through three of the most challenging years in our Township’s history. In that time, Jim has married, welcomed his son into the world and matured from an energetic candidate to an experienced leader.
When we knock on doors, voters have no stomach for the wedge issues that radical candidates and politicians use to divide us. Our residents want to talk about keeping taxes low, public safety, better roads, and more economic opportunities. Committeeman Jim Norris has kept his promise to stay focused on the work that matters.
We run on our record and along with Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy and Committeeman Norris, I’m proud of the good work we have accomplished in the past several years by bringing good people together on common ground.
But, every election is really about the future.
Jim Norris will always put Middle First - Defending our American values, standing with the Middle Township Police Department, fighting for affordable local government, ensuring excellent municipal services, and striving to improve the quality of life for every resident.
The future looks bright if we commit to remaining – Middle United!
