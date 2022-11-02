NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Dennis Township Mayor Zeth Matalucci today announced his endorsement of Joe Berg for Dennis Township School Board. “I have known Joe for over twenty years. He and I grew up in this community together, and he truly understands what Dennis Township is. He invests his time coaching and mentoring our children here in the township and possesses the skills and knowledge to ensure our children have the best learning experience possible.”

