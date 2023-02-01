Firefighters in Street.jpg

Ocean City firefighters are shown outside 932 Simpson Ave., Ocean City, after getting the fire under control. The fire displaced 23 people, but there were no injuries.

 Marmora Volunteer Fire Company

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY – Ocean City, along with churches and other organizations, are helping 23 residents of a rental property at 932 Simpson Ave. after a fire gutted the second floor of the structure Jan. 27.

Flame Showing.jpg

Flames are showing at a second-floor window at 932 Simpson Ave., Ocean City, Jan. 27. The fire and water used to fight it caused extensive damage to the structure. Fire investigators are still looking for the cause.
Simpson Front.jpg

Fire damage is very evident on the front of 932 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments