CREST HAVEN - The Cape May County Office of Emergency Management advises all municipalities that Cape May County will be under “Code Blue” severe weather advisory effective from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am for March 14 & 15, 2023.
Code Blue Issued March 14, 15
