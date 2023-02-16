code blue shutterstock
CREST HAVEN - The Cape May County Office of Emergency Management advises all municipalities that Cape May County will be under “Code Blue” severe weather advisory effective from 6:00 pm, on Friday, February 17, 2023 through 6:00 am, on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

