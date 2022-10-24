Lear for Council

Cape May Council candidate Chuck Lear calls on candidates to speak facts, transparency, and vision for Cape May’s future.

CAPE MAY - Former Mayor of Cape May, and current Cape May City Council Candidate, Clarence “Chuck” Lear, is calling for an end to negative, false, and misleading campaigning and for candidates instead to focus on their independent visions for Cape May.

