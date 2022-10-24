CAPE MAY - Former Mayor of Cape May, and current Cape May City Council Candidate, Clarence “Chuck” Lear, is calling for an end to negative, false, and misleading campaigning and for candidates instead to focus on their independent visions for Cape May.
“I think it is quite unfortunate that some folks have resorted to misrepresenting my platform including taking credit for projects they have had nothing to do with and my stance on important issues in our city,” said Lear.
“As a resident of this city for my entire life, and throughout my tenure of leadership here, this behavior is the worst kind of politics and, I trust, won’t be successful in Cape May. I believe we have too many good and decent folks, in our town, to allow these kinds of ugly tactics to prevail, the Citizens of Cape May deserve better.”
As life-long resident of Cape May, Chuck graduated from area schools, worked, and raised a family here. After a 37-year career with the Cape May Police Department, Mr. Lear retired with the rank of Lieutenant and was convinced by friends to run for Mayor in 2016 and won that election resoundingly.
His experience as Mayor he values highly because, explains Chuck, “I met many local residents, second-homeowners and visitors and was able to see our special City through their eyes.” Mr. Lear is proud of the number of important missions he and City Council were able to accomplish, including updating the Master Plan; increasing citizen involvement and ownership in critical City issues; convening informative Town Hall meetings; preserving Franklin Street School as a library and community center; celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s historic visit to Cape May in1958; initiating a free jitney service to alleviate public parking options; and many more.
Mr. Lear will fight for an actionable plan to meet the current and future safety concerns, as well as an updated plan to preserve and protect our City’s infrastructure. His tenure will always include open, honest communications about City plans and operations, as well as regular, user-friendly reports of the City’s fiscal condition and thorough reviews of the status of projects and proposals.
Mostly, Mr. Lear is excited at the prospect of extending his service to his community by seeking a Council seat.
Mr. Lear’s experience, independent leadership and openness to the ideas and concerns of the community will propel his search into options for solutions for taking action, for an even better future for Cape May. “I am also unwavering in my commitment to maintaining our hometown traditions and proposing initiatives where improvements are needed” states Mr. Lear.