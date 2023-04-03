Dr. Wurzer

Dr. Wurzer with AtlantiCare

 Donna Connor

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Among the greatest privileges I’ve had is caring for people in Cape May County. Having cared for patients here for 22 years, I’ve witnessed astounding advances in medicine and technology that have saved lives as well as made life better for patients and their families.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments