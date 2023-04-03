Among the greatest privileges I’ve had is caring for people in Cape May County. Having cared for patients here for 22 years, I’ve witnessed astounding advances in medicine and technology that have saved lives as well as made life better for patients and their families.
My AtlantiCare colleagues and I are dedicated to ensuring those who live in and visit Cape May County have the most innovative, patient-centered care when and where they need it. We have also seen the ways that getting care close to home can enhance patients’ outcomes.
Certainly, this is true for all kinds of care. But this month I focus on cancer care—something top of mind as we approach the milestone 10th anniversary of the opening of the Cancer Care Institute in the AtlantiCare Health Park in Cape May Court House. We also celebrate the roots that made possible what we have here in Cape May County. AtlantiCare has cared for patients with cancer since we opened as Atlantic City Hospital (now AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center) nearly 125 years ago. We opened our regional cancer center in 1989, our Egg Harbor Township location in 2009 and the Cancer Care Institute in Cape May Court House in 2013.
Through this journey, we’ve evolved how we approach cancer and invested in the most advanced technology to predict, detect and treat the disease. If you or a loved one has had cancer, you know how vital it is to have an experienced team in your corner—or in the case of AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute —in your neighborhood. As a Fox Chase Cancer Center partner, we are proud to offer world-class care close to home.
Below I share what I consider to be some of the most meaningful “mile markers” along this evolutionary journey of cancer care. I hope this instills in all my Cape May County friends and neighbors the high level of confidence that can make all the difference should you or a loved one require cancer care.
Integration of expertise and “all the rest!”
AtlantiCare has proven that giving patients the best care takes more than offering our medical expertise. It means offering advanced technologies, as well as innovation and personalized and outcomes-driven care. It means treating you like family in a setting that keeps you close to home and your loved ones. It means offering personalized navigation to keep you informed and on track so you can focus your energies on healing.
Having multi-specialty care in Cape May County allows everyone to work together to ensure patients have the most appropriate care for them and their lifestyle. Our medical, radiation and surgical oncologists, along with our certified nurses and nurse practitioners, pharmacists, researchers, genetic counselors, social workers, navigators and many others work with you and each other to develop your personalized cancer care plan.
Dedication to holistic care
We are firm believers in providing holistic cancer care. This means treating the whole person, not just the cancer. We help individuals prevent and manage stress; ensure individuals have transportation to care visits and access to social and financial services; offer nutritional, emotional and sexual support; and lead support groups.
Growing focus on research and trials
I’m proud that AtlantiCare has been the first to bring new technology and treatments to the area, including leading-edge care that has become the standard of care. We continue to do research, participate in clinical and industry trials, and discuss our work nationally and internationally. One example of this is our work on a study that changed the dynamic of care for prostate cancer patients. Through research we’ve led, we’re now able to give prostate cancer patients greater options and better outcomes.
The expanded role of personalized medicine
The future of medicine is more personalized. Genetics will play a major role in care plans and treatment decisions. We are proud to have expanded our genetics program and to have launched new technology to provide a genetic screening for every patient. These screenings impact care and arm us with knowledge that assists patients’ family members.
Lastly, with all the advances we celebrate, I must emphasize the importance of one tried-and-true, key factor for positive treatment outcomes—early diagnosis. AtlantiCare offers risk-reduction education and offers free screening events. I encourage you to talk with your primary care provider for appropriate screenings and ways to lower your risk for cancer.
Our residents deserve cancer care that is as exceptional as the county itself. This is what inspires AtlantiCare every day, as we care for patients and their families, and embrace the opportunities to continue to evolve and improve lives and outcomes. On behalf of everyone at AtlantiCare I thank you for the opportunity to care for you. You are why we come to work every day. Please, be proactive and take charge of your health. And, if you need cancer care, we are here for you in Cape May County.
For more information about cancer care, please visit atlanticare.org/cancer or call 1.888.569.1000.