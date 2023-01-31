Avalon Police January 31 Photo 2.jpg

A surveillance photo, provided by Avalon Police Department, shows two masked men unlawfully entering a residential home in the borough. Police are asking anyone with information to call the police department. 

AVALON - On Monday January 30, 2023 at approximately 7:26 pm, a security camera affixed to a property shows two masked men, wearing dark clothing, hoods, and gloves, exiting a vehicle and approaching an occupied residence. One of the men surreptitiously entered through the unlocked front door while the other remained outside. Less than one minute later, the man is seen exiting the residence with two purses. A few minutes later they returned, the same individual entered the residence again and appears to remove keys to a vehicle. They then entered a vehicle in the driveway and stole numerous items, then entered a getaway vehicle and departed the area. There was no confrontation between the actors and the residents inside. Individuals may be armed. 

Avalon Police January 31 Photo 1.jpg
Avalon Police January 31 Photo 3.jpg

