Avalon Lions

Avalon Lions Club First Vice President, Bruce Loversidge presents a $6,000 donation to Laurie Johnson, Director of Family Promise of Cape May County.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP - The Avalon Lions Club lent its support for the mission and the ministry of Family Promise of Cape May County this month. The organization of churches and nonprofits provides housing and hope for families facing economic hardships.

