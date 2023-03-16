COURT HOUSE — Atlantic City Electric is asking customers to take action now to secure assistance funding that remains available to help supplement payment of their energy bills. The company understands the challenges customers are facing with higher winter energy bills and the broader impacts of inflation and is standing by to help connect customers with important energy assistance. Atlantic City Electric works with every customer in need of assistance, helping identify the support necessary to continue their energy service, from offering payment arrangements to connecting customers with helpful energy assistance resources.
Atlantic City Electric: Act Now to Secure Energy Assistance Support
Press Release
