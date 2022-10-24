ACCC Golf Fundraiser

From left to right: Robert Mullock, President/Co-Designer, Cape May National Golf Club; Kristin Jackson, Senior Manager, Advancement, Alumni, and Foundation Events, Atlantic Cape Community College; Jean McAlister, Chief of Staff/Chief Advancement Officer, Executive Director, Atlantic Cape Foundation; Ryan Smith, Foundation board member and Golf Tournament Committee member, Relationship Manager, TD Bank; Roman Osadchuk, Honorary Foundation board member and Golf Tournament Committee Co-Chair, Owner RPO Real Estate in Cape May Court House; and Zack Mullock, Director of Golf, Executive VP, CEO, Cape May National Golf Club.

 Craig Matthews

CAPE MAY — For a second consecutive year a record-breaking amount of funds were raised for student scholarships at the Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation’s Annual Scramble ‘FORE’ Scholarships Golf Tournament at Cape May National Golf Club on Friday, October 14. The $67,235 amount topped last year’s then-record total of $61,470 by nearly $6,000.  

