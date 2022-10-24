From left to right: Robert Mullock, President/Co-Designer, Cape May National Golf Club; Kristin Jackson, Senior Manager, Advancement, Alumni, and Foundation Events, Atlantic Cape Community College; Jean McAlister, Chief of Staff/Chief Advancement Officer, Executive Director, Atlantic Cape Foundation; Ryan Smith, Foundation board member and Golf Tournament Committee member, Relationship Manager, TD Bank; Roman Osadchuk, Honorary Foundation board member and Golf Tournament Committee Co-Chair, Owner RPO Real Estate in Cape May Court House; and Zack Mullock, Director of Golf, Executive VP, CEO, Cape May National Golf Club.
CAPE MAY — For a second consecutive year a record-breaking amount of funds were raised for student scholarships at the Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation’s Annual Scramble ‘FORE’ Scholarships Golf Tournament at Cape May National Golf Club on Friday, October 14. The $67,235 amount topped last year’s then-record total of $61,470 by nearly $6,000.
“The Atlantic Cape Foundation is so thankful for the generosity from our sponsors and supporters, both new and returning,” said Atlantic Cape Foundation Executive Director Jean McAlister. “We would also like to thank Bob Mullock, his family and Cape May National Golf Club for helping us to promote the Foundation and raise critical funds that will benefit student scholarships.”
Under a gloriously-sunny and blue early autumn sky, 128 participants took to the 18-hole course and competed in various competitions for cash, prizes and good-natured bragging rights between friends and colleagues.
Atlantic Cape President Dr. Barbara Gaba greeted the gathered group of golfers and volunteers prior to the shotgun start. “I would like to thank the Mullock family for supporting our event and our students. This event supports scholarships in programs like environmental science and biology. We have more than 20 sponsors this year and your efforts make a big difference.”
At the start of the event, eventual-Chipping contest winner Ed Mogck, a Honeywell employee from Barrington, NJ, was the first to successfully chip into a wind-whipped tethered boat in the water. Dave O’Neill, a business agent with the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union and eventual-Putting contest winner, has been attending for four years and “supports all of the Foundation’s efforts and events, and Atlantic Cape’s events too.” John DeRichie of Egg Harbor Township and his son, John, have been “coming the past six to seven years” and were “here to have a good time.”
At the Hole-in-One tee, where contestants had the chance to win $25,000 in cash, when asked what he would do with the winnings, Paul Alexander, owner of Bill’s Corner Deli, which provided all of the boxed lunches for the event, stated hypothetically, “I’d give most of it to my employees, who made the food, but I’ll just be happy to get it on the green.”
Cape May National Golf Club Director of Golf, Executive VP, CEO Zack Mullock, discussed why this event means so much to him. “This is one of our most important events here at Cape May National Golf Club. For me, it is a beautiful thing to help people better their lives and to make a difference for young students and adults who are going back to school and preparing for a second career.”
Following the event, participants were treated to a tasty dinner featuring baked chicken, ribs, macaroni and cheese, and green beans courtesy of S&H Southern Cuisine’s food truck from Cape May Court House. More than 20 prizes were raffled off and tournament winners were recognized, as well.
Since the tournament’s debut in 2006, more than $665,000 has been raised for students thanks to the continued support of dedicated Atlantic and Cape May county businesses and residents.
The 2022 scholarship recipients include Patricia Braun, Lisa Buchmann, Gardenia Cervantes, Sarah Dewitt, Zachary Downey, Jennifer Evans, Marissa Evans, Michaela Graham, Victoria Laroche, John McLaughlin, Sabrina Miller, Tammy Newsome, Isabella Picardi, Frank Piernikowski, Nicolette Roman, Kimberly Stefanik, Rebecca Teka, Brianna Torres and Amanda Zeeman.